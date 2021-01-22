Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.79. 2,242,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

