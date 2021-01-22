PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. cut its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. PetIQ makes up 2.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of PetIQ worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PetIQ by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PETQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

