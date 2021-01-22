iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.50. 876,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

