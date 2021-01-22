Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $93.94. 343,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

