White Pine Investment CO Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. VanEck Merk Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned about 1.03% of VanEck Merk Gold Trust worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 168,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $943,000.

Shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

