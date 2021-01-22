White Pine Investment CO Acquires 7,627 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,129 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

