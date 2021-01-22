White Pine Investment CO Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 3.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Starbucks by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 34.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,732. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.