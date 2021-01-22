Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $85.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $85.15 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $76.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $314.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $315.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.77 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $352.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.93 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $975.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,670.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 136,208 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

