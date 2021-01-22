Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post $188.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.10 million and the highest is $218.64 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $218.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $709.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $744.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $730.55 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,528. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $301.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.72.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,568.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

