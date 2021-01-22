Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $959.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post sales of $959.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $995.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $980.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $19,292,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after buying an additional 635,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 1,943,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,000. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

