Pivot Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $513,738.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $845,919.50 and $513,738.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00572493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.67 or 0.04265953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016538 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.