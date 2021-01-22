Shard Price Reaches $0.0662 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 112.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.