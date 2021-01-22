DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $112,790.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,408,387 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

