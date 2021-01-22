United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Major Shareholder Kenneth M. Reed Sells 209,725 Shares

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $186,655.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

