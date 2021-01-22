Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,120,590.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,484,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,430,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.02. 9,916,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951,790. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

