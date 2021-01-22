Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB) Shares Up 10.8%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) shares shot up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.68. 654,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 448,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.