Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.06

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

