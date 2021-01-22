Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report $761.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.29 million and the highest is $788.12 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $696.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

NOMD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 436,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

