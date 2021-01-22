Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0983 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $514,137.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded 172.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00122630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00071332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00272768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00067064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038665 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

