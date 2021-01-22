Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,328.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $86,156.99 and approximately $4,328.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,143.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.01337707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00538396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042407 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002335 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,299,883 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.