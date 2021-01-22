Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,231,206.96 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,281,389.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,256,451.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,263,224.70.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,253,753.40.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $2,541,391.49.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $1,069,593.74.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. 770,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $71.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

