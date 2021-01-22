Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce sales of $59.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $233.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

HFWA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 174,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $920.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

