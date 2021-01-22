Tendies (TEND) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $422,564.71 and $47.15 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00122622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00273786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,935,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,535,769 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

