Perlin Tops One Day Volume of $7.07 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00573270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.95 or 0.04226992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016502 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PERLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.