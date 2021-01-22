Critical Survey: Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -94.86% -82.17% Compugen N/A -26.98% -23.28%

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Compugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -3.25 Compugen $17.80 million 48.20 -$27.34 million ($0.43) -29.16

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 Compugen 0 0 8 0 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.31%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.50%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Risk & Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compugen beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and viral diseases, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; ATA230 for cytomegalovirus; ATA368 for HPV; ATA520 for Wilms Tumor 1; and ATA621 for BK and JCV. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused primarily on myeloid targets. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

