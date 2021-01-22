Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 12.7% Following Strong Earnings

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.21 and last traded at $76.16. 4,571,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 1,327,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

