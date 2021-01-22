Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s stock price were up 5.2% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 928,128 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 629,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
