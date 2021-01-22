DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Announces Dividend of $0.39

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:DCP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $20.03. 784,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

