Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 347,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $44.84.
Carpenter Technology Company Profile
Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.
