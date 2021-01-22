$959.31 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $959.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $894.54 million to $995.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $980.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after buying an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,174,000 after buying an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,821,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,900,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,528,000 after buying an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $19,292,000.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 1,943,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

