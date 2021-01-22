Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report $313.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.48 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $320.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.