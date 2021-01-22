FantasyGold Reaches Market Cap of $185,471.24 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $185,471.24 and $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 66.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00122003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00273884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038849 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

