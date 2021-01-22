Global Digital Content (GDC) Achieves Market Cap of $14.98 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $50,878.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

