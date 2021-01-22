API3 (API3) Trading 146.1% Higher This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. API3 has a total market capitalization of $74.02 million and approximately $38.07 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00016201 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 146.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00122003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00273884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038849 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

