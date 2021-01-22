H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.35

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $13.06. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 889,776 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.37.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$388,373.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,590 shares in the company, valued at C$351,637. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,308,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,992,287.87.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

