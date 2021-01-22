Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.76

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.76 and traded as high as $20.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 145,343 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on D.UN shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.50 to C$25.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

