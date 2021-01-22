First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.62

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $22.43. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 839,819 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 56,167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

