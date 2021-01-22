Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.54

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $5.05. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 109,882 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
