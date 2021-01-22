Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.15

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $11.31. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 125,707 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

