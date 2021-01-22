Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.18

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.18 and traded as high as $26.14. Endesa shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

