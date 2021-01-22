NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Williams Financial Group

Investment analysts at Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Williams Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

NKE traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $139.30. 256,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,529. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64. The company has a market cap of $219.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

