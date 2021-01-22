Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $1.40 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $861.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00004200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001041 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00088654 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,565,350 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

