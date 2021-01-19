Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after purchasing an additional 694,177 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

