Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Raised by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after buying an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,898,000 after acquiring an additional 87,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. 6,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,440. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

