Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 47,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

