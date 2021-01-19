Consolidated Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,797 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 3.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $9.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.42. 209,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.50. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.26 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.99, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,108. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

