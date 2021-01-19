Consolidated Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $256.29. 7,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,050. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $256.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.42.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.