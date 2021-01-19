The Force Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00317940 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

