Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.25 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00115995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00073644 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00252572 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.94 or 0.94568912 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

