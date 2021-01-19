FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Reaches $429,104.75

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $429,104.75 and approximately $1,467.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00515325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.00 or 0.03836866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012462 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

